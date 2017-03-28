Ryan Gosling’s “Blade Runner 2049” reveals new footage at CinemaCon
March 28, 2017 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Blade Runner 2049" has revealed a new footage at CinemaCon on Monday, March 27. Presented by lead actor Ryan Gosling, the footage features more of Gosling's Officer K and Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard. It also shows a better look at apocalyptic Los Angeles and Las Vegas, which are packed with snow, dust storms and androids, AceShowbiz said.
One part of the footage sees Officer K's meeting with Rick Deckard. Another part shows a very creepy Jared Leto. Playing replicants manufacturer, Leto is seen caressing a newborn replicant in the footage. "Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal workforce," says Leto's character. "We make angels, but I can only make so many. Happy birthday," he adds.
Gosling explained that the movie had a minimum use of CGI. "Every location was real," said Gosling. "Every set was there... It was a fully functioning, living, breathing world," he added.
Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.
"Blade Runner 2049" is set to be released in the U.S. on October 17.
Photo: EW
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook adds camera features to its smartphone app Facebook will allow users to get to the app's camera with one swipe of their finger and then add visual details like a rainbow.
Iran oil minister says deal on global oil cuts likely to be extended Asked whether Iran would be ready to cut its own output, he said: "I think it is necessary that all members comply with their commitments."
AI to be main way banks interact with customers in 3 years: report Four in five bankers believe AI will "revolutionise" the way in which banks gather information as well as how they interact with their clients.
Miles Teller cast in Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Too Old to Die Young” The series explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai.