Phoenix announce their first world tour since 2014
March 28, 2017 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Phoenix have announced their first world tour since 2014, NME reveals.
The French band will tour North America through May and June, before playing festival dates in mainland Europe in July and hitting Asia in August. They will then return to Europe in September for shows in Dublin, London and Paris.
Tickets for the band’s London show at Alexandra Palace are on sale now through their official website. The band will play Dublin as part of this year’s Electric Picnic festival.
The French band had already confirmed slots at Nos Alive in Portugal, Bilbao BBK Festival, and The Governors Ball, the later of which is held in New York City.
Check out their full tour dates below.
May 12 Miami, FL – Filmore
May 13 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
May 14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
May 15 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Jun 2 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Jun 3 New York, NY – Governor’s Ball
Jun 4 Toronto, Ontario – Field Trip
Jun 5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Jun 7 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks
Jun 11 San Diego, CA – 91x Valley View Casino Center
Jun 13 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater
Jun 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jun 15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Jun 29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival
Jun 30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival
Jul 6 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
Jul 7 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live
Jul 8 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard
Jul 9 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes
Jul 13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac
Jul 14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues
Jul 12-16 Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival
Jul 14-16 Berlin, Germany – Melt! Festival
Jul 20-22 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods
Jul 22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma
Aug 11-12 Bali, Indonesia – Sunny Side Up Festival
Aug 11-13 Jakarta, Indonesia – We The Fest
Aug 15 Manila, Philippines – Araneta Coliseum
Aug 18-20 Osaka, Japan – Summersonic Festival
Aug 18-20 Tokyo, Japan – Summersonic Festival
Sep 2 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic
Sep 29 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Sep 30 London, England – Alexandra Palace
Phoenix have yet to announce a new album, but in November they prompted speculation that they are preparing to release new music after updating their social media pages.
The band have stayed relatively quiet since the release of their 2013 album ‘Bankrupt’. In 2015,they teamed up with Bill Murray to release a charity Christmas single, a cover of The Beach Boys’ ‘Alone On Christmas Day’.
