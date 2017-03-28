Miles Teller cast in Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Too Old to Die Young”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Miles Teller is hitting the world of streaming TV. Amazon Studios has cast Teller in drama series “Too Old to Die Young”, from “Drive” director Nicolas Winding Refn and scribe Ed Brubaker, Variety said.

Teller will play Martin, a police officer entangled in the world of assassins. The series explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai. Refn will direct all 10 episodes, co-writing with Brubaker, who will exec produce. “Too Old to Die Young” is Refn’s first American TV project; Brubaker, a celebrated writer in the comics world, most recently was a supervising producer and writer on HBO’s “Westworld.”

This will be Teller’s first series regular role after starring in films like 2014’s “Whiplash” and last summer’s “War Dogs.” He has two features coming out in the latter half of 2017 — Lionsgate’s “Granite Mountain” and Universal’s Steven Spielberg-produced “Thank You for Your Service.” “I’m a huge fan of Nic’s work so the opportunity to work with him, and for a company like Amazon, with this type of material is very exciting,” Teller said.