Miles Teller cast in Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Too Old to Die Young”
March 28, 2017 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Miles Teller is hitting the world of streaming TV. Amazon Studios has cast Teller in drama series “Too Old to Die Young”, from “Drive” director Nicolas Winding Refn and scribe Ed Brubaker, Variety said.
Teller will play Martin, a police officer entangled in the world of assassins. The series explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai. Refn will direct all 10 episodes, co-writing with Brubaker, who will exec produce. “Too Old to Die Young” is Refn’s first American TV project; Brubaker, a celebrated writer in the comics world, most recently was a supervising producer and writer on HBO’s “Westworld.”
This will be Teller’s first series regular role after starring in films like 2014’s “Whiplash” and last summer’s “War Dogs.” He has two features coming out in the latter half of 2017 — Lionsgate’s “Granite Mountain” and Universal’s Steven Spielberg-produced “Thank You for Your Service.” “I’m a huge fan of Nic’s work so the opportunity to work with him, and for a company like Amazon, with this type of material is very exciting,” Teller said.
Top stories
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook adds camera features to its smartphone app Facebook will allow users to get to the app's camera with one swipe of their finger and then add visual details like a rainbow.
Iran oil minister says deal on global oil cuts likely to be extended Asked whether Iran would be ready to cut its own output, he said: "I think it is necessary that all members comply with their commitments."
AI to be main way banks interact with customers in 3 years: report Four in five bankers believe AI will "revolutionise" the way in which banks gather information as well as how they interact with their clients.
Phoenix announce their first world tour since 2014 The French band will tour North America through May and June, before playing festival dates in mainland Europe in July and hitting Asia in August.