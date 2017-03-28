Comedienne Sarah Silverman heads to Hulu with “I Love You, America”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hulu has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of topical show “I Love You, America”, starring Sarah Silverman, according to Variety.

The series, from Funny or Die, will have Silverman discuss the current political and emotional landscape of the country. The episodes will be doled out on a weekly basis.

Though an avowed liberal, Silverman with this show is looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously. Keenly aware of the pitfalls of staying within one’s own political bubble, Silverman feels it’s crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people. She is teaming up with producers Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Funny or Die in creating a show setting out to expose the fact that we are all the same.

Silverman is also one of a plethora of comedians who’ve signed deals with Netflix to release their comedy specials. She filmed one in February that is set to debut later in May.

Hulu has been building up its comedy offerings of late, with politics-heavy outings from Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and series like the forthcoming Josh Hutcherson-starring “Future Man,” from Seth Rogen and Evan Katz via Sony Pictures TV.