Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijani fire
March 28, 2017 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Tuesday, March 28, at around 1:00 pm, Nagorno Karabakh soldier Artak Rafayelyan (b. 1997) received a fatal gunshot wound in an Azerbaijani attack.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
30 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Karabakh) on March 27 and the following night. Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms and sniper rifles to fire more than 400 shots.
