Karabakh - either independence or confederation with Azerbaijan: expert
March 29, 2017 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh will either be independent or form a confederation with Azerbaijan, British journalist and writer on the Caucasus Thomas de Waal has said.
“I do not see Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan: it will either gain independence or form a confederation with Baku,” de Waal told a press conference on Wednesday, March 29.
He also noted that Karabakh will sooner or later get some kind of status, which will be secured by guarantees from Armenia.
After meeting Karabakh president on Tuesday, French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti said France is ready to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
