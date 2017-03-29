Karabakh - either independence or confederation with Azerbaijan: expert

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh will either be independent or form a confederation with Azerbaijan, British journalist and writer on the Caucasus Thomas de Waal has said.

“I do not see Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan: it will either gain independence or form a confederation with Baku,” de Waal told a press conference on Wednesday, March 29.

He also noted that Karabakh will sooner or later get some kind of status, which will be secured by guarantees from Armenia.

After meeting Karabakh president on Tuesday, French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stephane Visconti said France is ready to organize a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.