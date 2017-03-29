“A Ghost Story” 1st trailer features Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara (video)
March 29, 2017 - 16:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Someone you love most may return from death to reconnect with you. Such is the premise of upcoming indie drama film "A Ghost Story" which stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. A24 has released the first trailer of the movie, offering a look at Affleck as white-sheeted ghost which stays by his wife's (Mara) side even after his death, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer conveys the emptiness felt by Mara's character after the death of her husband. She lives a dull life in her suburban home, to where the ghost of her husband eventually returns to try to reconnect with her. Covered in white sheet with holes for eyes, the ghost occasionally pops out at the corners of the house, but his wife seemingly isn't aware of his presence.
"We build our legacy piece by piece," says a character in the trailer. "And maybe the whole world will remember you, or maybe just a couple of people, but you do what you can to make sure you're still around after you're gone," he adds.
Prior to the release of the trailer, a new poster was unveiled, showing a white-sheeted ghost amid cosmic stars.
Exploring legacy, love and loss, "A Ghost Story" is described as "ecstatic and surreal-a wholly-unique experience that lingers long after the credits roll." The movie premiered at Sundance Film Festival to satisfying reviews.
"A Ghost Story" is directed and written by David Lowery. Also starring in the movie are Will Oldham, Sonia Acevedo, Rob Zabrecky, Liz Franke, Kesha and Grover Coulson. The movie is set to be released in the U.S. on July 7.
