Defense minister stands up for arming Armenia border residents

PanARMENIAN.Net - The proposal to arm residents of Armenia's border areas is a correct one, with the defense ministry working on it for quite some time, minister Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview on Shant TV.

“Under the prime minister’s decision, an interdepartmental commission of border communities has been created,” Sargsyan said.

“Of course, it is clear that weapons entail certain dangers and problems, but we do have the necessary regulations.”

"We have already launched an intensive program of assembling and training home guards in border communities,” the minister said, expressing his surprise over women’s determination who insist on their participating in all programs.

According to the minister, “a more simplified system must be employed to provide border residents with hunting weapons at the very least.”