Shirak airport gets a new lease of life as Gyumri seeks to boost tourism

PanARMENIAN.Net - State Tourism Committee of Armenia and Enterprise Incubator Foundation signed a memorandum of cooperation which seeks implementation of joint projects on issues related to the development of Gyumri.

The program having been launched, Shirak airport is the first venue to have changed as a result of the cooperation.

According to Gyumri Technology Center (GTC) business manager Amalya Yeghoyan, it is every resident's responsibility to think about transforming the city.

''We decided to begin with the airport as visitors arriving in Gyumri get their first impression from the facility. Any visitor is a potential partner therefore we must put all effort into keeping them longer in the city and present our potential.''

Digital Pomegranate Company, operating at Gyumri Technology Center, has proposed and implemented design solutions for the airport with the support of GTC and the mayor of Gyumri.

Also, both sides said in a statement that they intend to support various events and flash mobs directed to the development of tourism industry in the region and Gyumri, elaboration of ideas, transformation, formation of target streets and neighborhoods.