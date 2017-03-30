Fake USAID email urges support for YELQ, Free Democrats at elections
March 30, 2017 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of Armenian NGOs have received a fake USAID email, calling for support to YELQ bloc and the Free Democrats Party in the parliamentary elections.
Elections to the National Assembly will be held on Sunday, April 2, with nine parties and blocs running overall.
In a statement, the U.S. embassy pointed out a number of misspellings, factual errors and the overall sloppy formulation of the “document.”
“If you are going to lie, at least try being creative. When will they understand that Armenians are too smart to fall for such silly games?!” the embassy said in a Facebook post.
