New survey shows which parties will make it to Armenian parliament
March 31, 2017 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia and Tsarukyan bloc will receive the majority of votes in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2, YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun are also likely to make it to the National Assembly, a new poll showed on Friday.
The survey was conducted by Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, president of the Armenian Sociological Association Gevorg Poghosyan said.
According to the survey, the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian and the ANC-PPA blocs will gain 4% of votes each, while the Free Democrats, Armenian Renaissance and the Communist parties will secure 3% of ballots each.
30.2% of voters are ready to vote for RPA, 29.1% for Tsarukyan alliance, 9% for YELQ and 7% for Dashnaktsutyun.
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
Nine parties and blocs participate in elections overall.
Top stories
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
145 people were surveyed throughout Armenia during the first 15 days of election campaigns in a fresh poll conducted by Gallup.
The NSS in March obtained preliminary information suggesting that citizens of Armenia had illegally imported Igla missiles from Georgia.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple, Wal-Mart to continue to fight climate change despite Trump pivot Companies say their promises, coordinated by the Obama administration, reflect their push to cut energy costs, head off activist pressure.
An ice dragon is teased in “Game of Thrones” season 7 The long-awaited new season was recently teased in a promo which highlights the "long walk" to the throne.
NATO says trans-atlantic bond "rock solid" Jens Stoltenberg chairs talks of foreign ministers in Brussels that will look into ways of keeping Washington committed to the alliance.
Brad Pitt as a four-star general in "War Machine" first trailer (video) The Netflix film is inspired by Michael Hastings' Book "The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan".