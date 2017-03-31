New survey shows which parties will make it to Armenian parliament

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia and Tsarukyan bloc will receive the majority of votes in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2, YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun are also likely to make it to the National Assembly, a new poll showed on Friday.

The survey was conducted by Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization, president of the Armenian Sociological Association Gevorg Poghosyan said.

According to the survey, the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian and the ANC-PPA blocs will gain 4% of votes each, while the Free Democrats, Armenian Renaissance and the Communist parties will secure 3% of ballots each.

30.2% of voters are ready to vote for RPA, 29.1% for Tsarukyan alliance, 9% for YELQ and 7% for Dashnaktsutyun.

Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).

Nine parties and blocs participate in elections overall.