Tsarukyan bloc candidate pulls out of elections to support Armenia’s RPA
March 31, 2017 - 14:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Parliamentary candidate from the Tsarukyan bloc Narine Arakelyan on Friday, March 31 withdrew from elections to support Aragats Akhoyan who represents the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
“Given the polarization among Tsarukyan bloc candidates in the province of Aragatsotn, I give up my duties,” Arakelyan said in a statement.
“Together with my followers, I will support Akhoyan, taking into account his dedication and the enormous work he has done in Armenia and abroad.”
Elections to the National Assembly will be held on Sunday, with nine parties and blocs participating. Most of them have already concluded their campaigns.
