Stephen King's star-studded "Dark Tower" release date delayed again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dark fantasy movie "The Dark Tower" has been re-scheduled again, AceShowbiz said. The movie was originally set to hit U.S. theaters this past February, but later was pushed back to July 28. On Monday, March 30, Entertainment Weekly reported that "The Dark Tower" schedule is pushed back again to August 4, a week further than its previous date.

Meanwhile, the July 28 slot is now occupied by "The Emoji Movie". The animated film previously was set to be released on August 4, which now is slated for "The Dark Tower".

"The Dark Tower" is based on Stephen King's novel series of the same name. First footage was screened at CinemaCon on Monday, March 27, featuring Idris Elba as The Gunslinger/Roland and Matthew McConaughey as villain the Man in Black.

"The Dark Tower" follows an 11-year-old Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) who discovers some clues about another dimension named Mid-World. He starts a journey to the dimension and has an encounter with frontiersmen knight named Roland Deschain, or Roland the Gunslinger.

The Gunslinger later takes Jake with him to reach The Dark Tower located in End-World, on the purpose of saving the dying Mid-World. However, things become complicated when various monsters and vicious sorcerer Walter Padick, or The Man in Black, put obstacles in the way.

In the footage screened at CinemaCon, The Gunslinger tells Jake about his relationship with The Man in Black. He says that as long as The Man in Black exists, "the Tower will fall and hell will follow."

Nikolaj Arcel directs "The Dark Tower" and co-writes the screenplay along with Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen and Jeff Pinkner.