Karabakh soldier killed in Azeri ceasefire violations on March 31
March 31, 2017 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh serviceman Gor Hovhannisyan (b. 1993) was killed in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations on Friday, March 31, at around 2:45 pm.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Around 60 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 30 and the following night. Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms to fire more than 850 shots.
