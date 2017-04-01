35 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 35 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on March 31 and the following night.

Azeri forces, in particular, used various caliber firearms and a greneade launcher to fire more than 300 shots.

The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling th situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

Karabakh serviceman Gor Hovhannisyan (b. 1993) was killed in Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violations on Friday, March 31, at around 2:45 pm. An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.