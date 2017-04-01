// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

“Alien: Covenant” to have frightening connection with “Prometheus”

April 1, 2017 - 11:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Although "Alien: Covenant" has released many promotional images and videos, none of them seem to explain about what happens right after the end of its predecessor "Prometheus". New footage of Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant", though, was screened during CinemaCon on Thursday, March 30 and revealed surprising connection between "Covenant" and "Prometheus". In addition, the footage briefly explains what has happened to Michael Fassbender's David all along, AceShowbiz said.

According to TheWrap, the beginning of the footage sees the spacecraft boarded by Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and David at the end of "Prometheus". It is revealed that the ship has reached its destination, in which hundreds of Engineers are gathering to welcome them.

While David's head was decapitated from his body in "Prometheus" ending, the android is featured intact in the new footage, watching the crowd from the deck on his spacecraft. Suddenly, the spacecraft unleashes black bombs and destroys the entire of the civilization.

"The gods have rejected mankind as cruel, weak and full of greed," says David in voiceover. "They are a dying species, grasping for resurrection. So they are leaving the earth forever. But their power is an illusion. They don't deserve to start again, and I'm not going to let them," he continues.

It is speculated that the land bombed by David will be the destination aimed by Covenant crew years after. The footage seemingly also suggests that David is the one responsible for covering the land with Xenomorphs pods. There is still no sign of Dr. Elizabeth Shaw in the footage, though.

"Alien: Covenant" follows the story of colony ship Covenant which travels to a planet faraway. The crew think they will discover an uncharted paradise in that planet, but they find a dark and dangerous world instead.

The science fiction horror film is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on May 19. Also starring in "Alien: Covenant" are James Franco, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir and Carmen Ejogo.

AceShowbiz. 'Alien: Covenant' to Have Frightening Connection With 'Prometheus'
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

