Armenia parliamentary elections: Livestream

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians are casting ballots on Sunday, April 2 in the parliamentary elections. Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly. PanAMENIAN.Net will be providing short coverage of the most important election-related events in the livestream below.

12:05 According to CEC, 13.32% of voters cast ballot as of 11 am

11:24 The leader of Tsarukyan bloc, Gagik Tsarukyan cast a ballot. He refused to reply the bloc-related questions and expressed satisfaction over the election process.

11:08 Technical issues occur as President Serzh Sargsyan casts a ballot.

10:56 The Communist leader Tachat Sargsyan cast a ballot, hoping for the success of his party.

10:44 The Defense Ministry launched a hotline to report on election-related issues. The hotline is available at 1-28.

10:29 A brawl and an open vote was registered at the 13/18 polling station, ANC-PPA alliance reports.

10:14 Prime minister Karen Karapetyan and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia number 1, defense minister Vazgen Sargsyan casting ballots.

09:57 The Human Rights Defender’s office will be operating on a 24/7 schedule today.

09:46 The Central Election Commission chair Tigran Mukuchyan announced about the failure of technical equipment at two polling stations.

09:32 Media expert Samvel Martirosyan has launched an alternative system for registering the election violations. You can follow it here.

09:25 At the moment, the majority of cameras installed at the polling stations don’t work.

09:14 According to the Citizen Observer Initiative, 69 various election violations have already been registered.

09:08 The majority of poll stations have been equipped with cameras providing live broadcast. The broadcast is available here.

08:00 Polling stations open across Armenia.