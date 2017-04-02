Armenia parliamentary elections: Livestream
April 2, 2017 - 09:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians are casting ballots on Sunday, April 2 in the parliamentary elections. Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly. PanAMENIAN.Net will be providing short coverage of the most important election-related events in the livestream below.
12:05 According to CEC, 13.32% of voters cast ballot as of 11 am
11:24 The leader of Tsarukyan bloc, Gagik Tsarukyan cast a ballot. He refused to reply the bloc-related questions and expressed satisfaction over the election process.
11:08 Technical issues occur as President Serzh Sargsyan casts a ballot.
10:56 The Communist leader Tachat Sargsyan cast a ballot, hoping for the success of his party.
10:44 The Defense Ministry launched a hotline to report on election-related issues. The hotline is available at 1-28.
10:29 A brawl and an open vote was registered at the 13/18 polling station, ANC-PPA alliance reports.
10:14 Prime minister Karen Karapetyan and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia number 1, defense minister Vazgen Sargsyan casting ballots.
09:57 The Human Rights Defender’s office will be operating on a 24/7 schedule today.
09:46 The Central Election Commission chair Tigran Mukuchyan announced about the failure of technical equipment at two polling stations.
09:32 Media expert Samvel Martirosyan has launched an alternative system for registering the election violations. You can follow it here.
09:25 At the moment, the majority of cameras installed at the polling stations don’t work.
09:14 According to the Citizen Observer Initiative, 69 various election violations have already been registered.
09:08 The majority of poll stations have been equipped with cameras providing live broadcast. The broadcast is available here.
08:00 Polling stations open across Armenia.
Top stories
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Latest news
330 shots fired in Azeri ceasefire violations The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
PM: Preventive mechanisms employed to rule out rigging of votes Arriving at the polling station in heightened spirits, the PM said “time will tell” if RPA emerge as the election winners.
Defense minister casts ballot, expects incident-free election day “Every citizen’s vote will be instrumental in determining the country’s political structure for the next 5 years,” the official said.
Human Rights Defender’s office to operate 24/7 on election day Starting from early morning, working groups have been operating in the provinces of Syunik, Lori and Shirak, as well as in the capital Yerevan.