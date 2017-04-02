// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

CEC reports failure of technical equipment at 2 polling stations

CEC reports failure of technical equipment at 2 polling stations
April 2, 2017 - 10:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A failure of technical equipment was reported at two polling stations, the Central Election Commission chair Tigran Mukuchyn said.

In a conversation with reporters, Mukuchyan cited the health-related absence of a technician behind the malfunction at one of the stations, Aysor.am said.

In the Lori polling stations, where the malfunction occurred, the vote continues with the use of numbered tickets.

Armenians are casting ballots on Sunday, April 2 in the parliamentary elections. Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly.

Related links:
Երկու ընտրատեղամասում տեխնիկական սարքերը խափանվել են. Մուկուչյան. Aysor.am
 Top stories
Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
Free Democrats to seek Armenia’s westernization after electionsFree Democrats to seek Armenia’s westernization after elections
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
NA elections: ORO’s program vows tax holiday, abolition of monopoliesNA elections: ORO’s program vows tax holiday, abolition of monopolies
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
Armenia elections: YELQ program taps army reform, EU associationArmenia elections: YELQ program taps army reform, EU association
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
 Articles
Ter-Petrosyan speaks about “nation’s gravediggers”

There will be no ideal solution

 Most popular in the section
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension
RPA to nominate Karen Karapetyan for PM after elections: official
ODIHR starts observation mission for Armenia parliamentary elections
Armenia's YELQ bloc members meet U.S. ambassador ahead of elections
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
330 shots fired in Azeri ceasefire violations The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
PM: Preventive mechanisms employed to rule out rigging of votes Arriving at the polling station in heightened spirits, the PM said “time will tell” if RPA emerge as the election winners.
Defense minister casts ballot, expects incident-free election day “Every citizen’s vote will be instrumental in determining the country’s political structure for the next 5 years,” the official said.
Human Rights Defender’s office to operate 24/7 on election day Starting from early morning, working groups have been operating in the provinces of Syunik, Lori and Shirak, as well as in the capital Yerevan.