CEC reports failure of technical equipment at 2 polling stations

PanARMENIAN.Net - A failure of technical equipment was reported at two polling stations, the Central Election Commission chair Tigran Mukuchyn said.

In a conversation with reporters, Mukuchyan cited the health-related absence of a technician behind the malfunction at one of the stations, Aysor.am said.

In the Lori polling stations, where the malfunction occurred, the vote continues with the use of numbered tickets.

Armenians are casting ballots on Sunday, April 2 in the parliamentary elections. Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly.