330 shots fired in Azeri ceasefire violations
April 2, 2017 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 35 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) overnight, with over 330 shots fired.
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
