// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

33,46% of Armenian voters cast ballots as of 2pm

33,46% of Armenian voters cast ballots as of 2pm
April 2, 2017 - 15:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 865 884 citizens or 33,46% of voters cast ballots as of 2pm Sunday, April 2, a CEC representative told reporters.

The total number of eligible voters is 2,587,706.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net

 Top stories
Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1Armenia elections: YELQ bloc ready for TV debate with RPA N1
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
Free Democrats to seek Armenia’s westernization after electionsFree Democrats to seek Armenia’s westernization after elections
The Free Democrats party aims to fight corruption, securing from $600 mln to $1 billion additional entries to the state budget.
NA elections: ORO’s program vows tax holiday, abolition of monopoliesNA elections: ORO’s program vows tax holiday, abolition of monopolies
The program details steps for increasing the Armenian army's combat readiness and ensuring a balance in the region.
Armenia elections: YELQ program taps army reform, EU associationArmenia elections: YELQ program taps army reform, EU association
YELQ's program envisages introduction of SME advocacy system, i.e. business ombudsman institution with broad powers.
Partner news
 Articles
Ter-Petrosyan speaks about “nation’s gravediggers”

There will be no ideal solution

 Most popular in the section
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension
RPA to nominate Karen Karapetyan for PM after elections: official
ODIHR starts observation mission for Armenia parliamentary elections
Armenia's YELQ bloc members meet U.S. ambassador ahead of elections
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia elections: Police hot line responded to 23 alarm calls as of 2pm The police have received 23 alarm calls through its hot line telephone service in the period between 8am and 2pm.
Citizen Observer registers 162 violations during election preparations In particular, 17 district election commissions failed to start operations on time, 15 polling stations were improperly equipped.
Prosecutor General's office studied 729 electoral fraud reports as of 1pm As of 1:00pm, a working group formed by a decree of Armenia’s Prosecutor General has studied on 729 reports on electoral violations.
Police initiate criminal case over electoral fraud reports The police have initiated a criminal case over two instances of election violations out of the 67 electoral fraud reports registred on April 2.