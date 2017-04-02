33,46% of Armenian voters cast ballots as of 2pm

PanARMENIAN.Net - 865 884 citizens or 33,46% of voters cast ballots as of 2pm Sunday, April 2, a CEC representative told reporters.

The total number of eligible voters is 2,587,706.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

You can follow the course of the elections live on PanARMENIAN.Net