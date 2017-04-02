Armenia: Investigative committee received 13 reports on election fraud

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's investigative committee received 13 reports on election offenses in the period between 8:00 am and 2:30 pm on Sunday, April 2.

The reports chiefly suggest attempts of double voting and obstruction to journalists and trusted persons' work.

An investigation into the details of reports is underway.

Polling stations opened across Armenia in parliamentary elections at 8:00am, set to last 12 hours.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties are running for seats at the National Assembly - Republican, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun, Armenian Renaissance, Free Democrats and Communist parties, as well as Tsarukyan, YELQ, ANC-PPA and Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian blocs.

