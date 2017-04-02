Around 900 Armenian citizens cast ballots through electronic voting

PanARMENIAN.Net - 877 Armenian citizens cast their ballots through an e-voting system in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 2, CEC deputy chairwoman Laura Galstyan said.

According to her, electronic voting started nine days before elections and ended seven days prior to voting.

Also, Galstyan said that under the new Electoral Code, Armenian citizens on diplomatic missions abroad and their families, as well as servicemen dispatched to foreign countries have the right to participate in electronic voting.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.

1,574, 947 voters out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) cast ballots in the elections, the CEC said.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.