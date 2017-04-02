// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian, CIS observers reveal no violations in Armenian elections

Russian, CIS observers reveal no violations in Armenian elections
April 2, 2017 - 22:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Observers from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not reveal violations during voting in the Armenian parliamentary elections, Russian CEC secretary Maya Grishina said on late Sunday, April 2, according to TASS.

Grishina visited polling stations in Yerevan, while representatives of regional election commissions of Russia monitored the voting process in other cities of the country.

Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.

According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.

Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.

