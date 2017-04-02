Russian, CIS observers reveal no violations in Armenian elections
April 2, 2017 - 22:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Observers from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not reveal violations during voting in the Armenian parliamentary elections, Russian CEC secretary Maya Grishina said on late Sunday, April 2, according to TASS.
Grishina visited polling stations in Yerevan, while representatives of regional election commissions of Russia monitored the voting process in other cities of the country.
Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the referendum on constitutional amendments closed at 8:00 pm.
According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots Sunday.
Nine political forces, including 4 blocs and 5 parties were running for seats at the National Assembly.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Thousands cast ballots at Armenia detention facilities, hospitals Vahe Hakobyan said that 2127 citicens receiving treatment in various medical institutions were eligible to vote at the elections.
Opposition lawmaker rejects 60,1% voter turnout as impossible According to data provided by the CEC, 1,574,947 out of 2,557,706 (60.86%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections.
Armenian citizen detained for attempting to vote more than once A person suspected of attempting to vote more than once in Armenian parliamentary elections was detained on April 2.
Election aftermath: Police registered 153 reports of alleged violations Out of the reports filed, 44 covered the incidents in Yerevan, 13 in Kotayk, 14 in Lori, 12 in Shirak, 6 in Armavir, 5 in Aragatsotn.