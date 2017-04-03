St. Petersburg metro explosion reportedly kills ten
April 3, 2017 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 10 people have been killed in explosions at underground stations in St. Petersburg, Russian media report.
News agencies reported the blasts hit the Sennaya Ploschad and nearby Tekhnologichesky Institut stations in the centre of the city.
Images posted on social media showed a carriage in Sennaya station with its doors blown out with casualties nearby, BBC News reports
President Vladimir Putin said all causes, including terrorism, were being investigated.
The Interfax and RIA news agencies reported that at least 50 people had been injured. Interfax said one of the blasts may have involved a device filled with shrapnel.
President Putin was in St Petersburg earlier on Monday, April 3 but is now outside the city, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"I have already spoken to the head of our special services, they are working to ascertain the cause," he said, at a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Moscow metro officials said they were introducing extra security measures as a result.
Tekhnologichesky Institut serves metro lines one and two, with the first hall opening in 1955, followed by the second in 1961.
Sennaya Ploschad - the next station along metro line two - opened two years later, in 1963.
Photo: Страница «ДТП и ЧП | Санкт-Петербург» во «ВКонтакте»
Related links:
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
“Sons of Anarchy” spinoff adds “Breaking Bad” fav Raymond Cruz Cruz will play Che "Padre" Romero, a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre and the founder of a local Mexican MC.
Apple, Amazon, Google among bidders for NAND chip business Two joint bidders — chipmaker Broadcom, and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners — were reported to have bid about $18 billion.
"Message from the King" thriller trailer features Chadwick Boseman (video) Black Panther depicter Chadwick Boseman will play a brother who avenges his sister's death in upcoming thriller "Message from the King".
Netflix rolls out offline streaming in its Windows 10 app You can find the full list of supported content by hitting the hamburger menu in the top left corner, and then finding Available for Download.