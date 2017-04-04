60 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani army registered overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - 60 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), with 900 shots fired overall.

The Karabakh troops continued controlling the situation along the entire line of contact, retaliating in case of extreme necessity.

The situation along the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm the night before.