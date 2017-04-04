U.S. hails "calm and orderly" elections in Armenia
April 4, 2017 - 14:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Election day was generally "calm and orderly" across Armenia and citizens were able to freely exercise their right to vote, the U.S. embassy said in a statement on Tuesday, April 4.
"The U.S. Embassy concurs with preliminary conclusions of the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) mission, which assessed elections to have been well administered with fundamental freedoms generally respected, while noting the elections 'were tainted by credible information about vote-buying' and pressure on voters.," the embassy said.
"We urge the Armenian government, political parties, and civil society to work together to address these concerns through existing or new legal and enforcement mechanisms."
The embassy said the United States will continue to monitor and analyze reports from international and domestic election observers, as well as the adjudication of election violations during the post-election period.
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173). Voter turnout stood at 60.86% on Sunday.
Top stories
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
Partner news
Latest news
“Reverse Prisma” AI turns Monet paintings into photos The researchers team also used the same AI to transform a drab landscape photo into a pastel-inflected painting that Monet himself may have executed.
Stephen King’s “It” dominates social media buzz “Mama” director Andy Muschietti directed “It,” which stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise.
U.S. navy aid unit told to abandon Cambodia The departure of the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion - known as the Seabees - meant the cancellation of 20 planned projects.
Poland's ruling party lost popularity after opposing Tusk Polls show a strong jump in support for Civic Platform, the party that Tusk led before he became European Council president in 2014.