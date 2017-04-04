The Strokes play biggest show of their career at Lollapalooza Argentina (video)
April 4, 2017 - 19:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Argentinean audiences were witness to The Strokes biggest show of their career on 1st April, where the band played to almost 90,000. The crowd at Lollapalooza Argentina, watched as the band celebrated with three encores, taking requests for what to play from the crowd, Gigwise said.
The show, which saw the band play a 19-track set, ended with three encores. The encores, which are believed to have unplanned, saw the band take requests from the audience.
Spanning music from their entire career, the band enjoyed a warm audience, and thanked fans for sharing the experience with them.
Bassist, Nikolai Fraiture, took to instagram afterwards to share his thanks, saying: Muchas Gracias Argentina!! All 90,000 of you!! Our biggest show ever!”
Also on the bill at Lollapalooza Argentina were The XX, Metallica, The 1975, The Weeknd, and Duran Duran.
One music fan uploaded The Strokes set online for fans to watch back. You can watch some of them below:
Brazil court begins trial that could unseat President Temer The case before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) could annul the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer.