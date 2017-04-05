Stephen King story “My Pretty Pony” to get film treatment
April 5, 2017 - 13:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Saw” star Tobin Bell and Noah Jupe are top-lining in the independent drama “My Pretty Pony”, based on the Stephen King short story, Variety reports.
Shooting is planned for Michigan this spring. The story follows an elderly man on his deathbed who gives his young grandson a pocket watch and warns the boy against the dangers of letting time slip away.
Luke Jaden is directing from a script he adapted based upon King’s story, first pubished in 1989.
Phil Wurtzel of Friel Films is producing. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving” and “Midnight Special”) and Josh Boone (“The Fault in Our Stars”) are executive producing.
Bell portrayed the Jigsaw character in all seven “Saw” movies between 2004 and 2010 and most recently appeared in “Manson Family Vacation.” His credits include “Mississippi Burning,” “Goodfellas,” “In the Line of Fire,” “The Firm” and “The Quick and the Dead.”
Jupe stars in George Clooney’s “Suburbicon” opposite Matt Damon and Julianne Moore. Most recently, Jupe shot “Wonder,” with Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay. He was recently seen on BBC’s “Night Manager” opposite Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, and also stars with Sam Worthington and Tom Wilkinson in the upcoming sci-fi film “The Titan.”
The news was first reported by Indiewire.
Photo: WENN
Top stories
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Analysts suspect Apple will offer cheaper 'iPhone 8' Possible friction against the "iPhone 8" sales are a smaller screen than the 6.2-inch screen in the Galaxy S8 Plus.
ARFD: High voter turnout in Armenian elections needs special examination Elections, ARF said, were commendable in terms of free competition and a civilized campaign by participating forces .
Amazon soon to refund kids' accidental in-app purchases In the 2016 decision, a US federal judge found that Amazon failed to clearly inform parents that free apps may still include in-app purchases.
You can stream Coachella live on YouTube While the schedule tool will automatically switch the stream when a preselected artist hits the stage, you can also opt-in for browser alerts.