Stephen King story “My Pretty Pony” to get film treatment

PanARMENIAN.Net - “Saw” star Tobin Bell and Noah Jupe are top-lining in the independent drama “My Pretty Pony”, based on the Stephen King short story, Variety reports.

Shooting is planned for Michigan this spring. The story follows an elderly man on his deathbed who gives his young grandson a pocket watch and warns the boy against the dangers of letting time slip away.

Luke Jaden is directing from a script he adapted based upon King’s story, first pubished in 1989.

Phil Wurtzel of Friel Films is producing. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Loving” and “Midnight Special”) and Josh Boone (“The Fault in Our Stars”) are executive producing.

Bell portrayed the Jigsaw character in all seven “Saw” movies between 2004 and 2010 and most recently appeared in “Manson Family Vacation.” His credits include “Mississippi Burning,” “Goodfellas,” “In the Line of Fire,” “The Firm” and “The Quick and the Dead.”

Jupe stars in George Clooney’s “Suburbicon” opposite Matt Damon and Julianne Moore. Most recently, Jupe shot “Wonder,” with Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay. He was recently seen on BBC’s “Night Manager” opposite Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, and also stars with Sam Worthington and Tom Wilkinson in the upcoming sci-fi film “The Titan.”

The news was first reported by Indiewire.