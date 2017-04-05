// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

1st trainer for "Anne of Green Gables" novel Netflix adaptation (video)

 April 5, 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released the first official trailer of its new series "Anne", an adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's beloved "Anne of Green Gables" novel. The show follows 13-year-old Anne (Amybeth McNulty), who is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother, Matthew (R.H. Thomson) and Marilla Cuthbert (Geraldine James), who were expecting a boy, in Prince Edward Island, AceShowbiz reports.

But Anne is slowly transferring their lives and eventually the entire small town in which they live with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination. The trailer captures her friendship with Diana (Dalila Bela) and her introduction to her future frenemy Gilbert Blythe (Lucas Jade Zumann).

"Anne" is described as a coming-of-age story about an outsider who, against all odds and many challenges, fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world. Anne's adventures will reflect timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice.

The 8-episode series will debut Friday, May 12 on Netflix. Niki Caro directed the two-hour premiere episode.

