Armenia: Number of sex-selective abortions declines

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of sex-selective abortions has declined in Armenia, a health ministry spokeswoman said in a Facebook post.

“Positive trends have been observed in the process of overcoming the problem of sex selective abortions,” Anahit Haytayan said.

“The ratio of girls to boys born in 2008-2012 stood at 100:115 ; at 100:113.4 in 2014; 100:112.7 in 2015, and 100:111.9 in 2016.”

According to the UNFPA, the natural ratio for the country would be 102-106 male births to 100 female ones.