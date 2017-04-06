Armenia: Number of sex-selective abortions declines
April 6, 2017 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of sex-selective abortions has declined in Armenia, a health ministry spokeswoman said in a Facebook post.
“Positive trends have been observed in the process of overcoming the problem of sex selective abortions,” Anahit Haytayan said.
“The ratio of girls to boys born in 2008-2012 stood at 100:115 ; at 100:113.4 in 2014; 100:112.7 in 2015, and 100:111.9 in 2016.”
According to the UNFPA, the natural ratio for the country would be 102-106 male births to 100 female ones.
Top stories
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
145 people were surveyed throughout Armenia during the first 15 days of election campaigns in a fresh poll conducted by Gallup.
Partner news
Latest news
Canon's latest point-and-shoot helps you take solid selfies As is the case with most digital cameras nowadays, the follow-up to the SX720 HS also features Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi.
New York could open its roads to autonomous car tests in 2018 The new law comes as Uber, a Google spin-off and other tech companies continue to advance the technology.
AI predicts the layout of human stem cells After reverting adult cells to stem cells, researchers tagged genes to make cell structures glow and track their layout.
Emirates to hand out Surface tablets on flights from Dubai Emirates isn't the only airline taking these sorts of measures. Earlier this week, Qatar Airways debuted a similar complimentary laptop service.