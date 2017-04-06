// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Leonardo DiCaprio lauds outsanding performances in “The Promise”

April 6, 2017 - 11:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon, under the direction of Terry George, provide extraordinary performances in the upcoming Armenian Genocide-themed film “The Promise”, Leonardo DiCaprio said in a Facebook post.

“I applaud the entire team, together with my good friend the legendary producer Mike Medavoy, whose enduring talent, dedication and commitment brought this important project and subject to life.”

“The Promise,” which world-premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last September, will go on wide release in the U.S. on 2,000 screens via Open Road Films on April 21.

“The Promise” centers on a love story involving a medical student (Isaac), a journalist (Bale), and the Armenian woman (Charlotte Le Bon) who steals their hearts. All three find themselves grappling with the Ottomans’ decision to begin rounding up and persecuting Armenians.

