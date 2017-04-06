Jeremy Renner to join Ed Helms in the New Line comedy “Tag”
April 6, 2017 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jeremy Renner and Hannibal Buress are in negotiations to join Ed Helms in the New Line comedy “Tag”, sources tell Variety.
Jeff Tomsic is on board to direct from a script by Mark Steilen and Rob McKittrick. Todd Garner, Steilen, and Sean Robins are producing.
The film is based on a true story featured in the Wall Street Journal about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children’s game Tag for the last 30 years.
Details of Renner and Buress’ roles are currently unknown, other than the fact that they will be part of the core group of friends.
For Renner, the role marks a change of pace. The actor is known more for his dramatic and action-heavy roles in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and “American Hustle.” Renner was most recently seen in the Oscar-nominated “Arrival” and is starring in Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River,” which will be released this August. He is currently working on “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Buress, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the hot tickets on the comedy tour scene. On the film side, he can be seen next be seen in “Baywatch” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
