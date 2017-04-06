"Game of Thrones" star Ciaran Hinds to play villain in "Justice League"

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" actor Ciaran Hinds has confirmed that he will play villain Steppenwolf in superhero team-up movie "Justice League". In an interview with The Independent, Hinds suggests that his performance as Lot in his 1981 movie "Excalibur" may help him get the role, AceShowbiz said.

"They were great fans of 'Excalibur', Zack and his team," says Hinds, addressing "Justice League" director Zack Snyder. "Maybe that’s how I got the role [in 'Justice League']! Who knows?" he speculates.

Hinds reveals that he will play Steppenwolf through motion capture, which means that his character will be mostly computer-generated except for his eyes and mouth. "Basically they're going to construct something, digitally, and then they will use my eyes and mouth," says Hinds.

Hinds later gives some details about Steppenwolf's role in "Justice League". "He's old, tired, still trying to get out of his own enslavement to Darkseid, [but] he has to keep on this line to try and take over worlds," says Hinds.

In DC comics, Steppenwolf is a member of Darkseid's elite. He once leads an army to conquer the Earth in the name of Darkseid.

"Justice League" is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on November 17. The movie will feature Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.