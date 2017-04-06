Canon's latest point-and-shoot helps you take solid selfies
April 6, 2017 - 14:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canon has been relatively quiet since introducing its EOS M6 mirrorless in February, but the company is getting ready to launch yet another camera soon. Enter the PowerShot SX730 HS, a point-and-shoot with a 20.3-megapixel CMOS sensor, the latest Digic 6 processor, a 4.3-172mm 40x zoom lens (24-960mm equivalent) and a 3-inch tilting LCD that lets you take high-quality selfies. To help with this, Canon added new "skin" and "self-portrait" modes, which create images that can make you more attractive by giving your face a smoother look, Engadget said.
As is the case with most digital cameras nowadays, the follow-up to the SX720 HS also features Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi, in case you want to control it remotely or share pictures wirelessly. You'll also find 1080p video at 60fps and a battery that can be charged via USB. If the PowerShot SX730 HS sounds like something you may want, you'll be able to get one in June for $400.
Photo: Canon
