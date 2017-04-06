PanARMENIAN.Net - "Saturday Night Live" has just unveiled a promo for Saturday, April 8 episode, featuring Louis C.K. as the host and The Chainsmokers as the musical guest. However, something is noticeably different this time as "SNL" shifts from its usual flashy promos to a more modest one, much to Louis' liking, AceShowbiz said.

Accompanied with a catchy song and smokes, the promo opens with Louis entering in slow motion in a dim-lit set. But later, the stand-up comedian looks rather annoyed. When he was about to go up onto the stage, he stops midway and complains, "Okay. Can we stop now with the slow motion and can we... have light, and just stop with the smokes."

He continues, "It's a comedy show. It's not the Grammys," before adding, "It's just..[that] I'm hosting this week." He later continues walking the stage before he is seen coughing due to the earlier smoke and cusses, "Damn it!"

The camera later captures the whole stage from an upper angle, featuring Louis standing alone on the stage. "I'm hosting. That's all, that's the whole. And you get to put the names and it's me," he says and shortly after, the names of this week guests appeared on screen.

Louis marks the first of final five hosts on the current 42nd season of "Saturday Night Live", preceding Jimmy Fallon on April 15. Meanwhile Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear in subsequent weeks. With this being his fourth time hosting, Louis is only one step away from becoming an official member of the elite five-timers club.