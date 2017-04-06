"Saturday Night Live" unveils promo featuring Louis C.K. (video)
April 6, 2017 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Saturday Night Live" has just unveiled a promo for Saturday, April 8 episode, featuring Louis C.K. as the host and The Chainsmokers as the musical guest. However, something is noticeably different this time as "SNL" shifts from its usual flashy promos to a more modest one, much to Louis' liking, AceShowbiz said.
Accompanied with a catchy song and smokes, the promo opens with Louis entering in slow motion in a dim-lit set. But later, the stand-up comedian looks rather annoyed. When he was about to go up onto the stage, he stops midway and complains, "Okay. Can we stop now with the slow motion and can we... have light, and just stop with the smokes."
He continues, "It's a comedy show. It's not the Grammys," before adding, "It's just..[that] I'm hosting this week." He later continues walking the stage before he is seen coughing due to the earlier smoke and cusses, "Damn it!"
The camera later captures the whole stage from an upper angle, featuring Louis standing alone on the stage. "I'm hosting. That's all, that's the whole. And you get to put the names and it's me," he says and shortly after, the names of this week guests appeared on screen.
Louis marks the first of final five hosts on the current 42nd season of "Saturday Night Live", preceding Jimmy Fallon on April 15. Meanwhile Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear in subsequent weeks. With this being his fourth time hosting, Louis is only one step away from becoming an official member of the elite five-timers club.
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State shoots down Iraqi helicopter over Mosul Iraqi forces launched a major operation to retake Mosul in October, recapturing its eastern side before setting their sights on the smaller west.
EU boosts sanctions against North Korea over nuke tests Trump has spoken repeatedly of the need to act more decisively against Pyongyang and demanded that Beijing puts more pressure on its reclusive neighbor.
Six Armenians indicted on election fraud charges Six Armenian citizens have been charged with attempts to vote more than once during the parliamentary elections on April 2.
Manchester United: Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes promise to fans "I know myself very well and I am sure that I can do better, and I will do better, because I am confident," Mkhitaryan was cited as saying.