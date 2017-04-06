Six Armenians indicted on election fraud charges
April 6, 2017 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Six Armenian citizens have been charged with attempts to vote more than once during the parliamentary elections on April 2, the investigative committee said in a statement on Thursday, April 6.
A total of nine criminal cases over double voting attempts are currently being investigated by the committee.
Five of those indicted were released on a signature bond, while the sixth one has been detained.
Armenian parliamentary elections had a voter turnout of some 61%. Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).
Four political forces are making it to the Armenian National Assembly, according to results calculated in 2005 polling stations.
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
In response to a question on whether they are familiar with the programs, 63.8% of respondents gave a positive reply.
