Six Armenians indicted on election fraud charges

PanARMENIAN.Net - Six Armenian citizens have been charged with attempts to vote more than once during the parliamentary elections on April 2, the investigative committee said in a statement on Thursday, April 6.

A total of nine criminal cases over double voting attempts are currently being investigated by the committee.

Five of those indicted were released on a signature bond, while the sixth one has been detained.

Armenian parliamentary elections had a voter turnout of some 61%. Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).