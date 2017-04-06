Armenia’s RPA names its candidate for Yerevan mayor
April 6, 2017 - 21:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Current mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan will head the proportional list of the Republican Party of Armenia, RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Thursday, April 6.
The issue was discussed upon president Serzh Sargsyan's initiative and approved unanimously at an RPA Executive Body session, the spokesman said.
According to Sharmazanov, chess grandmaster Smbat Lputian and Synopsys Armenia director Hovik Musayelyan come in the second and third on the list, respectively.
He added that the RPA list consists of 100 names, with several new cultural figures, scientists and sportspeople also included, the Armenian Public TV reports.
Yerevan municipal elections are slated for May 14.
