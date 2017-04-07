Yerevan elections: YELQ mulls putting Zaruhi Postanjyan on its list
April 7, 2017 - 15:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc is discussing the issue of involving opposition lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan in its list of candidates running for Yerevan City Council, spokesman Tigran Avinyan said on Friday, April 7, according to Panorama.am.
Municipal elections are slated for May 14.
“At the moment, the only thing I can say for sure is that we are participating in the city council elections,” Avinyan said.
“The issue of involving Postanjyan alone or her party (Postanjyan has recently created a party called Yerkir Tsirani -editor’s note) as a whole in our list will be discussed at a session later today.”
Dwelling upon the parliamentary elections held on April 2, Avinyan said they weren’t free and fair, as certain financial resources were used during campaign.
Based on results calculated in all the 2009 polling stations, the Republican party leads with 49.12% of votes (771 247 ballots), followed by the Tsarukyan bloc with 27.32% (428 965), YELQ with 7.77% (122 049) and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun with 6.57% (103 173).
“The party won’t challenge the election results and won’t participate in any post-election rallies and public events,” a statement said.
The Citizen Observer initiative registered 1918 election violations in the process of preparation and the vote itself as of 7:00-8:00 pm.
According to the survey, 46% of voters cast ballots in favor of RPA, 25% for Tsarukyan bloc, 10% for YELQ, and 5% for ARF Dashnaktsutyun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net, YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the possibility, date and format of the debate are being checked.
