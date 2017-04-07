Samsung expects to post record operating profit for Q1
April 7, 2017 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung Electronics said Friday, April 7 it expected profits to soar by 48.2 percent in the first quarter despite a smartphone recall fiasco and the arrest of its de facto head, AFP reports.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its operating profit in the January-March period at 9.9 trillion won ($8.8 billion), up 48.2 percent from a year earlier, thanks to strong sales of memory chips and display panels.
It marked the second-highest quarterly operating profit ever posted by Samsung.
Its largest-ever quarterly operating profit was 10.1 trillion won recorded in the third quarter of 2013.
The jump in operating profits came despite Samsung sales only increasing by 0.44 percent to 50 trillion won on-year.
Analysts put the solid results down to fat margins in chips and OLED display panels.
Top stories
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
Latest news
Greece agrees reforms to break bailout impasse Athens and the EU and IMF which handle the bailout have been deadlocked over reforms for months amid disagreements on debt relief.
“Game of Thrones”’ Iain Glen drops a hint about Jorah Mormont's fate The embattled knight has had a rollercoaster ride throughout six seasons of the Emmy-winning series.
Hungary, Iran to cooperate in joint nuke power plant project The countries will create a small nuclear reactor for scientific and educational purposes, said a Hungarian official.
Ameriabank retains absolute leadership in Armenia banking sector Furthermore, the Bank has reported strong performance in retail banking, with the data presented in an infographics.