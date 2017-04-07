Armenia: YELQ lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan to run for Yerevan mayor
April 7, 2017 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Opposition lawmaker, YELQ bloc member Nikol Pashinyan who was recently re-elected to the Armenian National Assembly, said on Friday, April 7 that he will run for Yerevan mayor.
Also, the bloc will compete for city council seats.
"I am running for Yerevan mayor. Our goal is to win," Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
Following the lawmaker on the proportional list are Arayik Harutyunyan, Davit Khazhakyan and Anahit Bakhshyan - the latter is from the Free Democrats party, which didn't make it to the parliament on April 2 - Harutyunyan said in a post of his own.
Municipal elections are slated for May 14.
