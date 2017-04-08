India pledges $4.5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh
April 8, 2017 - 15:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - India and Bangladesh signed a slew of agreements on Saturday, April 7, including a $4.5 billion concessionary line of credit from India for development projects in Bangladesh, as the South Asian neighbors try to deepen their ties, The Associated Press reports.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi, exchanging views on defense, regional security and cooperation in combating international terrorism.
Officials from the two sides signed 22 agreements, including a framework deal for defense cooperation over the next five years and an additional $500 million for Bangladesh to buy military equipment from India.
The two sides also signed an agreement on civil nuclear cooperation under which India will help Bangladesh develop its civilian nuclear program.
Modi said Hasina's visit marked the "golden era" of India-Bangladesh relations and described India as "a long-standing and trusted development partner of Bangladesh."
India and Bangladesh share a nearly 4,100-kilometer (2,545-mile) border. The two countries have had a close relationship since 1971, when Bangladesh, aided by India, gained independence from Pakistan following a bloody nine-month war.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Gina Carano joins Jason Mewes' meta movie “Madness in the Method” Described as a “meta movie,” the story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood.
The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work” “The Work,” an immersive film shot entirely inside Folsom Prison, captures group therapy sessions that put members of the public alongside convicts.
Lionsgate in talks to acquire sci-fi story “The Punch Escrow” The deal will cross the seven-figure mark, an astonishing sum for first-time author whose book has yet to be published.
Oscar-nommed Juliette Lewis joins YA adaptation “Anthem” Lewis was most recently seen in thriller “Nerve” with Emma Roberts and currently stars on the ABC TV series “Secrets and Lies.”