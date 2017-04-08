Monitor says air strike kills at least 15 people near Raqqa
April 8, 2017 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An air strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State killed 15 people including four children in a village west of the jihadists' stronghold of Raqqa on Saturday, April 8, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, according to Reuters.
The spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition could not be reached for immediate comment.
The air strike took place at Hanida, some 30 km (20 miles) west of Raqqa on the southern bank of the Euphrates River, the Observatory said.
Photo. Yasin Akgul/AFP
