More than 1600 shots fired by Azerbaijan overnight

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 50 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on April 10 and the following night, with around 1620 shots fired overall.

The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

The situation along the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan was relatively calm the night before.