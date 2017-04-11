Ethnic minorities must back Armenia’s ruling RPA: Kurdish MP-elect

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ethnic minorities must support the Armenian authorities as the latter are tackling problems that minority representatives face in the country, Kurdish community leader Knyaz Hasanov, who was elected to the National Assembly as an RPA member said on Tuesday, April 11.

“The Armenian authorities have always been doing their best to address issues that are of concern to various communities,” Hasanov said, according to Aravot.am.

“RPA has for a long time been a powerful party, where smart, competent people work, and we’ve tried our utmost to ensure that minority votes go to RPA.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Hasanov said that community representatives have great expectations from having representation in the National Assembly.

Four minority representatives will get parliamentary seats in the 6th Convocation National Assembly. The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) thus claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.