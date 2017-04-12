Google's AutoDraw turns your doodling into art
April 12, 2017 - 13:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google wants to help you get in touch with your inner Picasso. It's launching AutoDraw, a web-based tool that uses machine learning to turn your hamfisted doodling into art. It's similar to, but clearly far more advanced than, Android Wear's ability to recognize a crudely drawn smiley face and replace it with an emoji, Engadget said.
The app is free and it works on any phone, computer or tablet. It's pretty straightforward: draw your best version of a cake, for example, and the auto suggestion tool will try to guess what that amorphous blob actually is. Then, you can choose from a number of better looking cakes made by talented artists. Or, if amorphous blob is actually what you were striving for, you can turn off the auto suggestions and doodle away.
AutoDraw uses the same technology as another Google experiment called QuickDraw. It's a mini-game that tells you which objects to draw, like an eye or a helicopter, then gives the AI 20 seconds to recognize it. AutoDraw is more of a creative tool, allowing users to make things like posters or coloring books. But, both likely serve the same purpose of teaching a neural network to recognize doodles.
Right now, Google claims AutoDraw can guess hundreds of drawings, and the company plans to add more in the future.
Top stories
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
A previous report claimed Google was willing to invest $880 million in LG Display to secure OLED displays for its next flagship phone.
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Armenia's annual tech revenues from some 400 IT companies make up $475 million and by 2018, the article on The Next Web says.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish polls show 'yes' vote slightly ahead The results only apply to voters in Turkey, with the level of 'yes' support among voters abroad expected to raise the 'yes' vote slightly.
Trade recovery expected in 2017 and 2018: WTO "Weak international trade growth in the last few years largely reflects continuing weakness in the global economy," said Roberto Azevêdo.
U.S.-Russia ties worse since Trump took office: Putin "One could say that the level of trust on a working level has not improved, but rather has deteriorated," Putin said.
Orange County sets April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day Chairwoman Michelle Steel opened the program by stating that this year marks the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.