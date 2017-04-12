Orange County sets April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day

Turkish polls show 'yes' vote slightly ahead The results only apply to voters in Turkey, with the level of 'yes' support among voters abroad expected to raise the 'yes' vote slightly. The results only apply to voters in Turkey, with the level of 'yes' support among voters abroad expected to raise the 'yes' vote slightly.

Trade recovery expected in 2017 and 2018: WTO "Weak international trade growth in the last few years largely reflects continuing weakness in the global economy," said Roberto Azevêdo.

U.S.-Russia ties worse since Trump took office: Putin "One could say that the level of trust on a working level has not improved, but rather has deteriorated," Putin said.