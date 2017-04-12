Orange County sets April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day
April 12, 2017 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second consecutive year the Orange County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation designating April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, commemorating those who perished during the first Genocide of the twentieth century, Asbarez reports.
Representatives of the Armenian American community of Orange County were in attendance.
Chairwoman Michelle Steel opened the program by stating that this year marks the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide that took the lives of one and a half million Armenians. She stated that “not only were Armenians massacred within their historic homeland but their lands and property were stolen.” The Chairwoman explained that Orange County continues to do its part in honoring the victims of this tragedy to ensure it is not forgotten or repeated.
Reverend Fathers Moushegh Tshajian from St. Mary Armenian Church in Costa Mesa and Karekin Bedourian from Forty Martyrs Armenian Church in Santa Ana took the podium and addressed the crowd. They thanked Chairwoman Steel and the County Board of Supervisors for their commitment to accurately remembering the past and honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide, then together lead with the prayer.
1.5 million innocent Armenians were massacred between 1915 and 1923 at the hands of the Ottoman Empire. Some three dozen countries, tens of international organizations and hundreds of cities and communities have recognized the killings as Genocide. Turkey still denies.
