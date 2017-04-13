Edward Nygma embraces his inner Riddler in “Gotham” season 3 pics

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Gotham" season 3 will definitely show how Edward Nygma (Michael Smith) will be transforming into the villainous The Riddler when the show returns for a spring premiere. For fans to get a better idea, FOX has released some new photos featuring Edward donning The Riddler's iconic suit, AceShowbiz said.

The first photo for upcoming episode titled "Heroes Rise: How The Riddler Got His Name" sees Edward wearing The Riddler's classic green suit, while holding a gun in one of his hands. It remains to be seen whom he aims the gun at. Meanwhile, another photo features The Riddler looking livid. He leaves his seat and furiously pointing his finger at unknown character.

The official synopsis for the episode 15 reads, "Nygma convinces himself that he doesn't need Penguin to succeed and begins to introduce himself to Gotham as The Riddler. Bullock and Lucius Fox get caught up in Nygma's mind games, while Gordon learns troubling news about his father's death. Meanwhile, the Court of the Owls reveals its next move."

"Gotham" stars Benjamin McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Morena Baccarin as Leslie Thompkins, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin and Erin Richards as Barbara Kean.

Also starring on the series are Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean, Maggie Geha as the future Poison Ivy, Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes and Benedict Samuel as Mad Hatter.

"Gotham" season 3 is set to return with new episodes on Monday, April 24 on FOX.