Leaks show HTC’s One X10 phone will focus on battery life

April 13, 2017 - 13:23 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Images posted by Evleaks show a new HTC phone called the One X10 that, according to what appears to be a marketing slogan, will focus on battery life, The Verge reveals.

“Big style meets bigger battery,” to put it in HTC’s words.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back and the overall industrial design is somewhat reminiscent of the Desire 10, a midrange HTC phone line from last year, The verge says.

Now that phone processors have evolved to the point where low-powered chips can still offer solid performance, a focus on battery endurance is a potentially significant way for midrange phones to stand out.

