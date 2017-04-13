GM's autonomous car operation in San Francisco will grow
April 13, 2017 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Every carmaker is pushing to develop autonomous vehicles, and GM is no different. Despite having tech rated in second place by Navigant Research and the announcement of a Super Cruise-equipped Cadillac on the way, the company will do more. Bloomberg reporter Dana Hull tweeted the link to a California tax credit filing (saving GM $8 million) showing that the company plans to take its San Francisco operations from 485 employees last year to 1,648 by 2021. That office is home to Cruise Automation, a startup it acquired last year for $1 billion that had previously built self-driving kits for the Audi S4 and A4, Engadget says.
In a statement provided to Axios, GM said its team and test fleet will grow to continue developing the safety-enhancing technology.
Along with others like Uber and Waymo /Google it appears GM will be testing autonomous cars on the West Coast over the next few years while it perfects the technology.
Top stories
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
A previous report claimed Google was willing to invest $880 million in LG Display to secure OLED displays for its next flagship phone.
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Armenia's annual tech revenues from some 400 IT companies make up $475 million and by 2018, the article on The Next Web says.
Partner news
Latest news
Christian Bale confirmed to play Dick Cheney in bio Bale will portray the former vice president of the United States in the movie helmed and written by Adam McKay.
No evidence to link detained suspect to Dortmund blasts: Germany They said they believe Abdul Beset A. joined the Islamic State group in Iraq in late 2014 and was the commander of a unit of around 10 fighters.
Dolph Lundgren joins Jason Momoa in “Aquaman” Lundgren will play King Nereus of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel, who claims Aquaman’s wife Mera (Amber Heard) as his own and wants to kill him.
Japan scrambles jet fighters as Chinese military activity rises Japan's Air Self Defence Force reported its fighters scrambled 1,168 times over the 12 months, up from 873 last year.