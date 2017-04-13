GM's autonomous car operation in San Francisco will grow

PanARMENIAN.Net - Every carmaker is pushing to develop autonomous vehicles, and GM is no different. Despite having tech rated in second place by Navigant Research and the announcement of a Super Cruise-equipped Cadillac on the way, the company will do more. Bloomberg reporter Dana Hull tweeted the link to a California tax credit filing (saving GM $8 million) showing that the company plans to take its San Francisco operations from 485 employees last year to 1,648 by 2021. That office is home to Cruise Automation, a startup it acquired last year for $1 billion that had previously built self-driving kits for the Audi S4 and A4, Engadget says.

In a statement provided to Axios, GM said its team and test fleet will grow to continue developing the safety-enhancing technology.

Along with others like Uber and Waymo /Google it appears GM will be testing autonomous cars on the West Coast over the next few years while it perfects the technology.