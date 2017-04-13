Christian Bale confirmed to play Dick Cheney in bio

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following recent report that Christian Bale was in talks to star in untitled Dick Cheney biopic, the actor confirmed that he would star in the biopic in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 12. Bale will portray the former vice president of the United States in the movie helmed and written by Adam McKay, AceShowbiz said.

"In the same way as it was a journey of discovery with 'The Big Short', Adam was able to take a story that most people would go comatose listening to," said Bale, who teamed up with McKay in Oscar-nominated "The Big Short" in 2015. "His ability to make it startling and entertaining and intelligent without compromising anything-he's masterful at doing that," added Bale.

The film will also feature Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney and Steve Carell as former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment is set to produce the biopic, which is set to start filming in September with Paramount Pictures being expected to distribute.

Cheney was the CEO of Halliburton Company before becoming vice president under George W. Bush between 2001 and 2009. Prior to becoming the CEO of Halliburton, Cheney served in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush.

Bale won an Oscar for his supporting role in 2010's "The Fighter". He was nominated for the same category for his performance in 2015's "The Big Short". He will next be seen in historical drama "The Promise" and western movie "Hostiles".